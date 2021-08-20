USS Arlington Medical Staff Prepare Ship's Medical Ward

210820-N-MD802-1062 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2021) Hospital Corpsman aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) prepare beds in the medical ward, Aug. 20, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitute earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)
