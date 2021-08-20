Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington Medical Staff Prepare Ship's Medical Ward [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Arlington Medical Staff Prepare Ship's Medical Ward

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    210820-N-MD802-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dominique Carr, an X-ray technician assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 2, restocks shelves with medical supplies aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 20, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitute earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6796920
    VIRIN: 210820-N-MD802-1030
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 763.6 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Medical Staff Prepare Ship's Medical Ward [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arlington Medical Staff Prepare Ship's Medical Ward
    USS Arlington Medical Staff Conduct Ultrasound Training
    USS Arlington Medical Staff Prepare Ship's Medical Ward

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti
    USAID
    Humanitarian Aid
    USS Arlington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT