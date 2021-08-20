Spc. Drew Yeager, a human resource specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group, performs the maximum deadlift event during a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. The test is comprised of six fitness events which assess a Soldier’s overall physical fitness to include: strength, muscular endurance, aerobic endurance, anaerobic endurance, agility and speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamie Odom)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6796901
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-LZ066-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 297th Regional Support Group conducts diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
