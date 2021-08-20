297th Regional Support Group conducts diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test

Sgt. 1st Class Roman Valentin, senior human resources noncommissioned officer for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group, performs the sprint-drag-carry event during a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. The test is comprised of six fitness events which assess a Soldier’s overall physical fitness to include: strength, muscular endurance, aerobic endurance, anaerobic endurance, agility and speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamie Odom)

