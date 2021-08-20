Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    297th Regional Support Group conducts diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 8 of 10]

    297th Regional Support Group conducts diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jamia Odom 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Capt. Levi Vail, a plans and operations officer for the 38th Troop Command, performs the sprint-drag-carry event during a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2021. The test is comprised of six fitness events which assess a Soldier’s overall physical fitness to include: strength, muscular endurance, aerobic endurance, anaerobic endurance, agility and speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jamie Odom)

