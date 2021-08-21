Petty Officer 3nd Class Nick Trimple conducts several medical evacuations in the Cavaillon area, Haiti Aug. 21, 2021. The Coast Guard has committed multiple air and marine assets to conduct humanitarian efforts in the areas affected following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid