    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    HAITI

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Schot Garrew conducts medical evacuations in the Cavaillon area, Haiti Aug. 21, 2021. The Coast Guard has committed multiple air and marine assets to conduct humanitarian efforts in the areas affected following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 10:10
    Photo ID: 6796738
    VIRIN: 210821-G-YF993-1003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: HT
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

