B-Roll: Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conducts several medical evacuations for critically injured Haitian citizens for the first time in the area of Cavaillon, Haiti, Aug. 21 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

