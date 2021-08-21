Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 1 of 4]

    B-Roll: Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    HAITI

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conducts several medical evacuations for critically injured Haitian citizens for the first time in the area of Cavaillon, Haiti, Aug. 21 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 10:10
    Photo ID: 6796736
    VIRIN: 210821-G-YF993-1004
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: HT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-Roll: Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid
    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid
    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid
    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Haiti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT