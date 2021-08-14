PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Antonia Cubio, from Fort Meyers, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inspects the oil filter of a forklift in the ship’s vehicle storage area. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 08:27 Photo ID: 6796726 VIRIN: 210814-N-BX791-1157 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 2.3 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN This work, Sailors assigned to the USS America conduct maintenance in the vehicle storage area. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS