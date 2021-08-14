PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Seaman Mason Sasselli, from Chico, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), attaches a fuel hose to a water pump to test the hose's integrity in the ships vehicle storage area. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 08:27 Photo ID: 6796717 VIRIN: 210814-N-BX791-1023 Resolution: 3413x5120 Size: 2.9 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors assigned to the USS America conduct maintenance in the vehicle storage area. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.