Sailors assigned to the USS America conduct maintenance in the vehicle storage area.

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Jacob Decker from Belvidere, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), accesses the engine bay of a forklift in the ship’s vehicle storage area. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

