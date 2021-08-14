Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors assigned to the USS America conduct maintenance in the vehicle storage area. [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors assigned to the USS America conduct maintenance in the vehicle storage area.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Jacob Decker from Belvidere, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), accesses the engine bay of a forklift in the ship’s vehicle storage area. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors assigned to the USS America conduct maintenance in the vehicle storage area. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #UssAmerica #Interoperability #Lha #Missionreadiness

