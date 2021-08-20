An Army Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadet assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during Cadet Troop Leadership Training (CTLT) observes a rehearsal of concept drill for an upcoming battalion level attack during Exercise Bronco Rumble in Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

