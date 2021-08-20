Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehearsal of Concept Drill

    Rehearsal of Concept Drill

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a rehearsal of concept drill for an upcoming battalion level attack during Exercise Bronco Rumble in Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 03:14
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Rehearsal of Concept Drill, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

