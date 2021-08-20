Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a rehearsal of concept drill for an upcoming battalion level attack during Exercise Bronco Rumble in Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 03:15
|Photo ID:
|6796619
|VIRIN:
|210820-A-AK380-006
|Resolution:
|3799x2533
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rehearsal of Concept Drill [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
