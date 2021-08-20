Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds lighthouse rededication ceremony in San Diego [Image 6 of 6]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    The Honorable Scott Peters, U.S. House of Representatives, and Rear Adm. Brian K. Penoyer, the Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, cut the ribbon during the rededication ceremony at the New Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego, August 20, 2021. The rededication is the official recognition of the light station's service career and honors its history as a Coast Guard navigational aid. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

