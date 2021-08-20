Coast Guard holds lighthouse rededication ceremony in San Diego

Capt. Timothy J. Barelli, Commanding Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego, speaks at the rededication ceremony at the New Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego, August 20, 2021. The rededication is the official recognition of the light station's service career and honors its history as a Coast Guard navigational aid. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US