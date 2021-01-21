Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Fairchild, Staff Sgt. Paje Keepers [Image 5 of 5]

    Faces of Fairchild, Staff Sgt. Paje Keepers

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paje Keepers, 92nd Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School cadre, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, January 21, 2021. Keepers was a Face of Fairchild for the month of January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 22:27
    Photo ID: 6796479
    VIRIN: 210121-F-WB681-1009
    Resolution: 5745x4104
    Size: 835.96 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Fairchild, Staff Sgt. Paje Keepers [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

