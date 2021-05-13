Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Fairchild, Master Sgt. Aaron Molchak [Image 1 of 5]

    Faces of Fairchild, Master Sgt. Aaron Molchak

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Molchak, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 13, 2021. Molchak was a Face of Fairchild for the month of May. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Fairchild, Master Sgt. Aaron Molchak [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

