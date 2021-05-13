U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Molchak, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 13, 2021. Molchak was a Face of Fairchild for the month of May. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 22:26
|Photo ID:
|6796475
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-WB681-1003
|Resolution:
|3238x4534
|Size:
|748.96 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Fairchild, Master Sgt. Aaron Molchak [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
