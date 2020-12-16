Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Fairchild, Capt. Carley Gross [Image 2 of 5]

    Faces of Fairchild, Capt. Carley Gross

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Carley Gross, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron assistant flight commander, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, December 16, 2020. Gross was a Face of Fairchild for the month of December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 22:26
    Photo ID: 6796476
    VIRIN: 201216-F-WB681-1008
    Resolution: 6569x4692
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Fairchild, Capt. Carley Gross [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of Fairchild, Master Sgt. Aaron Molchak
    Faces of Fairchild, Capt. Carley Gross
    Faces of Fairchild, Staff Sgt. Kofi Douhadji
    Faces of Fairchild, Staff Sgt. Shamiaha Holmes
    Faces of Fairchild, Staff Sgt. Paje Keepers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Faces of Fairchild

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT