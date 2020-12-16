U.S. Air Force Capt. Carley Gross, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron assistant flight commander, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, December 16, 2020. Gross was a Face of Fairchild for the month of December. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 22:26
|Photo ID:
|6796476
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-WB681-1008
|Resolution:
|6569x4692
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
This work, Faces of Fairchild, Capt. Carley Gross [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
