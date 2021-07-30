1st Sgt. Catina Taylor (front) and Sgt. 1st Class Tony Golden (back) tended to the Fort Benning SRU garden. The garden provides a place for Soldiers assigned to the Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit, Georgia, to interact outdoors while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Chaplain Cheonchong Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 16:07 Photo ID: 6795925 VIRIN: 210730-A-A4453-103 Resolution: 954x2002 Size: 764.45 KB Location: US Hometown: HAZEL GREEN, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Garden Brings Joy [Image 5 of 5], by Christine Aurigema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.