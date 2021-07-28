Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Garden Brings Joy [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Garden Brings Joy

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Christine Aurigema 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Chaplain Cheonchong Kim posed in front of the Fort Benning SRU garden at the Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit, Georgia. The garden helps Soldiers interact outdoors while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Chaplain Cheonchong Kim)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 16:07
    Location: US
    Hometown: HAZEL GREEN, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Garden Brings Joy [Image 5 of 5], by Christine Aurigema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    injured soldier
    injured service member
    adaptive reconditioning program
    Army Recovery Care Program
    wounded ill and injured soldiers
    Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Georgia

