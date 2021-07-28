Chaplain Cheonchong Kim posed in front of the Fort Benning SRU garden at the Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit, Georgia. The garden helps Soldiers interact outdoors while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Chaplain Cheonchong Kim)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 16:07
|Photo ID:
|6795921
|VIRIN:
|210728-A-A4453-101
|Resolution:
|954x2006
|Size:
|872.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|HAZEL GREEN, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Garden Brings Joy [Image 5 of 5], by Christine Aurigema, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Garden Brings Joy
LEAVE A COMMENT