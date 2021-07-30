Sgt. David Rushing, a Soldier assigned to the Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit, Georgia, posed for a photo by the Fort Benning SRU garden. Soldiers grow vegetables, such as garlic, squash and mustard greens in the garden. (Photo courtesy of Chaplain Cheonchong Kim)
Fort Benning Soldier Recovery Unit Garden Brings Joy
