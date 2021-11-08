Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Maintenance aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4]

    HIMARS Maintenance aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform routine maintenance on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 11. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:34
    Photo ID: 6795724
    VIRIN: 210811-M-PO838-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HIMARS Maintenance aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missile
    HIMARS
    Vehicle
    Cleaning
    Armored
    USS Portland

