HIMARS Maintenance aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Allister Moszcienski, an optics technician with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), manually extends a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System’s launcher during routine maintenance aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 11. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

