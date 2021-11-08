HIMARS Maintenance aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform routine maintenance on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 11. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

