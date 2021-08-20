Centennial A10 First Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Drew Doughertry, 175th Operations Group commander, taxies down the runway in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after returning from a training flight at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, August 19, 2021. The paint scheme marks the 100 year anniversary of the Maryland Air National Guard and pays homage to paint schemes from the 1920s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Rachel Underwood)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021
Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US