    Centennial A10 First Flight [Image 3 of 3]

    Centennial A10 First Flight

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Drew Doughertry, 175th Operations Group commander, taxies down the runway in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after returning from a training flight at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, August 19, 2021. The paint scheme marks the 100 year anniversary of the Maryland Air National Guard and pays homage to paint schemes from the 1920s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Rachel Underwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 10:07
    Photo ID: 6795223
    VIRIN: 210820-Z-DC119-1088
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centennial A10 First Flight [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    175th Wing
    centenial jet
    175th Operations Group

