Centennial A10 First Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Drew Doughertry, 175th Operations Group commander, sits in the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before a training flight at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, August 19, 2021. The paint scheme marks the 100 year anniversary of the Maryland Air National Guard and pays homage to paint schemes from the 1920s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Rachel Underwood)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US