Centennial A10 First Flight

US. Air Force Col. Drew Doughertry, 104th operations group commander, taxies down the runway in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after returning from a training flight at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Maryland, on August 19, 2021. The paint scheme marks the 100 year anniversary of the Maryland Air National Guard and reflects how an A-10C Thunderbolt II would have been painted in the 1920s.

