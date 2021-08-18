Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Xhavier Mason, from Rome, Georgia, inspects a pneumatic jackhammer aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 18, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:50 Photo ID: 6795146 VIRIN: 210818-N-NM882-0020 Resolution: 3805x5701 Size: 896.07 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, rcoh [Image 3 of 3], by SN Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.