Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCOH [Image 1 of 3]

    RCOH

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Michael Duarte, from El Paso, Texas, attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks over the ship’s one main circuit (1MC), from the deck house, in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:50
    Photo ID: 6795144
    VIRIN: 210816-N-WO152-0002
    Resolution: 6615x4415
    Size: 932.2 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCOH [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCOH
    rcoh
    rcoh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT