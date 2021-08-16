U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Michael Duarte, from El Paso, Texas, attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks over the ship’s one main circuit (1MC), from the deck house, in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

