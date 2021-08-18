Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    rcoh [Image 2 of 3]

    rcoh

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Xhavier Mason, from Rome, Georgia, cleans the deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 18, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:50
    Photo ID: 6795145
    VIRIN: 210818-N-NM882-0009
    Resolution: 4091x6130
    Size: 693.88 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, rcoh [Image 3 of 3], by SN Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCOH
    rcoh
    rcoh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT