    CJTF OIR CG & CSM Visit Forces in Syria [Image 1 of 3]

    CJTF OIR CG &amp; CSM Visit Forces in Syria

    AL HASAKAH, SYRIA

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Lt. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, Commander for Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), presents coins and speaks to soldiers serving in Task Force War Club as they reach the end of their tour in Syria, Aug. 18, 2021. CJTF-OIR Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major thanked the soldiers for providing security and supporting civil engagements that help to build partner capacity throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 03:36
    Location: AL HASAKAH, SY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF OIR CG & CSM Visit Forces in Syria [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Syrian Arab Republic (Syria)

    Syria
    CJTF
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    TF Warclub

