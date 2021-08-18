Command Sgt. Maj. Walter C. Puckett, CSM for Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), presents coins and speaks to soldiers serving in Task Force War Club as they reach the end of their tour in Syria, Aug. 18, 2021. CJTF-OIR Commanding General and CSM thanked the soldiers for providing security and supporting civil engagements that help to build partner capacity throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

