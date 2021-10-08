PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), treat simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise aboard Portland, Aug. 10. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 03:21 Photo ID: 6795021 VIRIN: 210810-M-LE234-1079 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.94 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.