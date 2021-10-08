Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), treat simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise aboard Portland, Aug. 10. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 03:21
    Photo ID: 6795021
    VIRIN: 210810-M-LE234-1079
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th MEU
    Training
    Corpsmen
    MASSCAS
    Docs

