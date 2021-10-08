11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Trevor Smith with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), assesses a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 10. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

