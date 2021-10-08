PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justyn Garcia, a refrigeration mechanic with Combat Logistic Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), plays the role of a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 10. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 03:21 Photo ID: 6795023 VIRIN: 210810-M-LE234-1096 Resolution: 5205x3470 Size: 2.73 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines and Sailors Conduct Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.