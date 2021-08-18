Army Reserve Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio go through escalation of force during civil disturbance training, Aug. 18, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The training was part of the mobilization process for the 447th MP Co. which is deploying overseas in support of future / ongoing missions. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:00 Photo ID: 6794909 VIRIN: 210818-Z-LW032-253 Resolution: 6406x3884 Size: 3.38 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.