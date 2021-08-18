Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8]

    447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio go through escalation of force during civil disturbance training, Aug. 18, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The training was part of the mobilization process for the 447th MP Co. which is deploying overseas in support of future / ongoing missions. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Shelby
    Army Reserve
    mobilization
    447th Military Police
    Civil Disturbance Training

