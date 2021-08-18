Observer, Controller / Trainers (OCT) with the Army’s 177th Armor Brigade act as aggressors to Army Reserve Soldiers from the 477th Military Police Company during civil disturbance training, Aug 18, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The 447th MP Co., which is based in North Canton, Ohio is receiving the training as part of their mobilization for an overseas deployment support of future / ongoing missions. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:00 Photo ID: 6794907 VIRIN: 210818-Z-LW032-167 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.7 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.