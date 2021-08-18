Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training [Image 6 of 8]

    447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Observer, Controller / Trainers (OCT) with the Army’s 177th Armor Brigade act as aggressors to Army Reserve Soldiers from the 477th Military Police Company during civil disturbance training, Aug 18, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The 447th MP Co., which is based in North Canton, Ohio is receiving the training as part of their mobilization for an overseas deployment support of future / ongoing missions. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    This work, 447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Shelby
    Army Reserve
    mobilization
    447th Military Police
    Civil Disturbance Training

