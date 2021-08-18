Army Reserve Soldiers from the 447th Military Police Company, based in North Canton, Ohio train with riot shields during civil disturbance training Aug. 18, 2021 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. The training was part of the mobilization process for the 447th MP Co. which is deploying overseas in support of future / ongoing missions. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 23:00
|Photo ID:
|6794908
|VIRIN:
|210818-Z-LW032-233
|Resolution:
|5782x3855
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 447th MPs Receive Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
