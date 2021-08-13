Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.

210813-N-WF272-1317 WILMINGTON, Del. (Aug. 13, 2021) Fire Controlman 1st Class Adam Strand, a native of Easton, Pa., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, tends to Junior, a New Castle Mounted Patrol horse, during a community outreach and park cleanup at Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Delaware, organized by the command’s Junior Sailor Association. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

