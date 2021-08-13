Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del. [Image 4 of 6]

    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.

    WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210813-N-WF272-1292 WILMINGTON, Del. (Aug. 13, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Cooley, a New York native, medical officer recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participates in a community outreach and park cleanup at Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Delaware, organized by the command’s Junior Sailor Association. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6793307
    VIRIN: 210813-N-WF272-1292
    Resolution: 3000x2087
    Size: 850.4 KB
    Location: WILMINGTON, DE, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.
    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.
    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.
    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.
    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.
    Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cleanup
    JSA
    recruiters
    COMREL
    sailors
    "NTAG Philadelphia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT