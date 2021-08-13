Sailors participate in a community outreach in Wilmington, Del.

210813-N-WF272-1214 WILMINGTON, Del. (Aug. 13, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jamel Baker, a native of Huntsville, Ala., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, installs garden decorations at Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Delaware, during a community outreach and park cleanup organized by the command’s Junior Sailor Association. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021
Location: WILMINGTON, DE, US
Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US