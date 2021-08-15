A sermon is given by Chaplain (Capt.) Pamela Hartsell, 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, Aug. 15, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The chapel service focused on feeling hopeful by trying to find purpose even through the low points in one’s life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6793203
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-FG097-0026
|Resolution:
|4862x3179
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplains provide real-world healing in an exercise environment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT