U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mara Fair, deputy commander of the 919th Special Operations Mission Support Group, Duke Field Air Force Base, Ohio, prays during a chapel service, Aug. 15, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The chapel service focused on feeling hopeful by trying to find purpose even through the low points in one’s life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6793190 VIRIN: 210815-F-FG097-0023 Resolution: 3476x4499 Size: 2.84 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplains provide real-world healing in an exercise environment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.