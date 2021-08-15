U.S. Air Force reservists are led in song by Chaplain (Maj.) Luke McKeeth, 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, during a worship service, Aug. 15, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The reservists took time for worship even while participating in exercise PATRIOT WARRIOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6793192
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-FG097-0019
|Resolution:
|5882x3846
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplains provide real-world healing in an exercise environment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
