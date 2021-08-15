U.S. Air Force reservists are led in song by Chaplain (Maj.) Luke McKeeth, 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, during a worship service, Aug. 15, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The reservists took time for worship even while participating in exercise PATRIOT WARRIOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6793192 VIRIN: 210815-F-FG097-0019 Resolution: 5882x3846 Size: 3.62 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplains provide real-world healing in an exercise environment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.