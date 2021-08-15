Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains provide real-world healing in an exercise environment [Image 2 of 3]

    Chaplains provide real-world healing in an exercise environment

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force reservists are led in song by Chaplain (Maj.) Luke McKeeth, 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, during a worship service, Aug. 15, 2021, at Young Air Assault Strip, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The reservists took time for worship even while participating in exercise PATRIOT WARRIOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    This work, Chaplains provide real-world healing in an exercise environment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS

    Chaplains
    Chapel Service
    AFRC
    Religious Affairs
    Patriot Warrior 2021 PW21

