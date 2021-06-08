11th MEU Food Service Marines Prepare Food Aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Delano Glass, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares food for Marines and Sailors aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 6. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

