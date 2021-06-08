11th MEU Food Service Marines Prepare Food Aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jimmy Diep, a food service specialist with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), seasons vegetables for a meal aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 6. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

