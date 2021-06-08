Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Food Service Marines Prepare Food Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 6]

    11th MEU Food Service Marines Prepare Food Aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jimmy Diep, a food service specialist with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), seasons vegetables for a meal aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 6. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Food Service Marines Prepare Food Aboard USS Portland [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Food
    Meal
    Cook
    Chef
    11th MEU

