59th MDW: The WHASC’s clinical laboratory

A 59th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron medical laboratory technician utilizes immersion oil with a microscope to perform a complete blood count at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 12, 2021. The WHASC’s clinical laboratory tests over three million samples each year in support of 715 providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

