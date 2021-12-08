59th MDW: The WHASC’s clinical laboratory

Tech. Sgt. Nadezhda Ayala, 59th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron medical laboratory technician, prepares saline solutions to test for antibiotic sensitivities at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 12, 2021. The WHASC’s clinical laboratory gives providers results of which antibiotics work best for each patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
