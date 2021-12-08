Tech. Sgt. Nadezhda Ayala, 59th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron medical laboratory technician, prepares saline solutions to test for antibiotic sensitivities at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 12, 2021. The WHASC’s clinical laboratory gives providers results of which antibiotics work best for each patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:40 Photo ID: 6792225 VIRIN: 210812-F-JG587-1033 Resolution: 6714x4493 Size: 4.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th MDW: The WHASC’s clinical laboratory [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.