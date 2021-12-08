Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW: The WHASC’s clinical laboratory [Image 2 of 5]

    59th MDW: The WHASC’s clinical laboratory

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kyra Brabham, 59th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron medical laboratory technician, trains microbiology students about identifying bacteria at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 12, 2021. The WHASC’s clinical laboratory tests specimens to assist with treatment for various infections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6792210
    VIRIN: 210812-F-JG587-1030
    Resolution: 3456x2480
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th MDW: The WHASC’s clinical laboratory [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    quality control
    tests
    Microbiology
    cbc
    COVID19

